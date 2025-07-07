Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,369,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 739,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,094,000 after purchasing an additional 521,508 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,769,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,291,000 after purchasing an additional 445,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,957,000 after buying an additional 408,803 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $266.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.