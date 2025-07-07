Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $280.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

