Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $179.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

