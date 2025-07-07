Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

AEMD stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

