Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,054 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $379.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.09 and a 200-day moving average of $407.83. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

