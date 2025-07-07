ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.17 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 71447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APUE. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

