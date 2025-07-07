Abound Financial LLC Lowers Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Abound Financial LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Abound Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $42.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.06. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $46.61.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

