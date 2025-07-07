Abound Financial LLC Invests $36,000 in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 591.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.60.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.59 million. On average, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

View Our Latest Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.