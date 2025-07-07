Abound Financial LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZL. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 0.6%

ENZL stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 million, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

