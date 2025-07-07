Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.