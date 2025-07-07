ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.7%

ABM Industries stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $1,941,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 369,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,208.16. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,085 shares of company stock worth $2,902,227. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 116,827 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

