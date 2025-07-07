673 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by Abound Financial LLC

Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $131.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.84.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

