5G Stocks To Follow Now – July 7th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are the equity shares of companies that develop, manufacture or deploy fifth-generation wireless network technology. They typically include network equipment vendors, semiconductor makers and mobile carriers positioned to benefit from 5G’s faster data speeds, lower latency and expanded connectivity in applications like IoT and autonomous vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $47.16. 15,353,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,118,873. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.09. 5,769,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,294,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $273.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.55. 2,286,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522,857. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09. The stock has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73.

