5,776 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Purchased by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $40.89 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $357.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99.

Emerging Markets Internet ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

