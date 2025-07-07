3,520 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP opened at $185.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

