2,203 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Bought by Abound Financial LLC

Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

CMF opened at $55.59 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

