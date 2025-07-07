20,509 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Acquired by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CAVA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.82.

Insider Activity

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $230,139.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 350,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,321,708.44. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $55,543.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,495.08. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $86.94 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $172.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

