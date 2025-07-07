1,342 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Cooksen Wealth LLC

Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.