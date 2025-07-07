129,643 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Bought by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 129,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF accounts for 1.9% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FENI. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $33.26 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.