Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited’s (NASDAQ:ZYBT) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Zhengye Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:ZYBT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 7th. Zhengye Biotechnology had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Zhengye Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZYBT opened at $6.05 on Friday. Zhengye Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41.
About Zhengye Biotechnology
