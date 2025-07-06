Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 84.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $132.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

