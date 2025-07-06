World Investment Advisors Sells 686,328 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

World Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,328 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.42% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,516,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,812 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 45,873 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 8.9%

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

