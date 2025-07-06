World Investment Advisors Sells 19,085 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

World Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

