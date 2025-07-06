World Investment Advisors Purchases 18,399 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 266.6% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 13,253.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $890.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

