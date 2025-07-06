World Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

World Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $228.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

