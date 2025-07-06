World Investment Advisors Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $10,084,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

