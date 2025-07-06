World Investment Advisors Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,614.58. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,295.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,207.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,037.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,182.58.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

