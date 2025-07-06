World Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

VTV opened at $179.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

