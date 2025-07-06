World Investment Advisors Buys 15,295 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $207.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

