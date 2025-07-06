World Investment Advisors Acquires 5,614 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

