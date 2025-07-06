World Investment Advisors Acquires 2,081 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in STERIS were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in STERIS by 4,733.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STERIS Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE STE opened at $237.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.92.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.
View Our Latest Analysis on STERIS
Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS
In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.