World Investment Advisors Acquires 2,081 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in STERIS were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in STERIS by 4,733.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $237.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.