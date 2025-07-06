Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $151,802,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,123,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after buying an additional 337,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,855,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.26.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $325.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.34. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.00 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,177.19. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

