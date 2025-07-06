Whelan Financial Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whelan Financial lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $575.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $575.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $543.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.27. The company has a market cap of $692.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

