Whelan Financial Purchases 18 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whelan Financial raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Netflix were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,182.58.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,295.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,037.61. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $551.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total value of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

