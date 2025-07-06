Whelan Financial Has $475,000 Stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 145.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 15,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BAC opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

