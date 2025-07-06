Whelan Financial Buys 3,542 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 160.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $123.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

