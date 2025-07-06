Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,685.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair raised W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,123.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,050.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,060.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,038.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $888.75 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

