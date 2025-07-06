Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.