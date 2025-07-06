Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,645,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after buying an additional 1,081,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after buying an additional 484,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,528,000 after acquiring an additional 378,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $424.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.17 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

