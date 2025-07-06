Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $158,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 625 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $306,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,618.65. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $328.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.