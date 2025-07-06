Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,328 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

