Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $2,493,426,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,050,000 after purchasing an additional 696,343 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,310,000 after buying an additional 681,356 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,323,000 after buying an additional 512,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

