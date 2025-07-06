Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 58,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $21.82.
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
