Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $543.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.11 and a 200 day moving average of $536.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.