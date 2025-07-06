Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 96,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $61.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

