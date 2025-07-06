Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $88,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 231 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 46,806.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after buying an additional 952,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,414.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,321,000 after buying an additional 830,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $365,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $379.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.