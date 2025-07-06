Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,376 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

