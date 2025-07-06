Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys Shares of 249 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $543.06 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $509.70 and a 200 day moving average of $511.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

