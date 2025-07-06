Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

VRTX stock opened at $454.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.84 and a 200 day moving average of $458.42. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of -115.98 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.62.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

