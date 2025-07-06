Waste Management Stocks To Follow Today – July 3rd

Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Halliburton, Fluor, and Tetra Tech are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are equity shares of companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of residential, commercial or industrial waste. These firms often operate landfills, recycling facilities, hazardous-waste treatment plants and energy-from-waste plants under strict environmental regulations. Investors buy waste management stocks to gain exposure to a defensive industry with stable cash flows and growth driven by sustainability trends and regulatory mandates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.43. 1,522,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.65.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $346.82. 626,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $348.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.64.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. 7,308,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,597,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.72. 2,261,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Fluor has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.72. 1,552,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11.

